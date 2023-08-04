I Am So Sexy, And If I Turn My Buttocks, It Will Be Over For Men _ Bobrisky Discloses

Popular Nigerian celebrity and transgender Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky few minutes ago in her official Facebook page discloses that she is so sexy and that if she turn her buttocks, it will be over for men.

Bobrisky after the BBL she underwent has been posting on social media that her doctor gave her the most sweetest shape ever and that she do not know what life would have meant without her doctor. She has revealed that with this her new shape, it will be over for men.

She has always been attractive even before she underwent BBL and I can’t even imagine how gorgeous she will look after getting a new shape. Bobrisky looks so sexy and also attractive. Am sure men will be going after her.

Click here to watch the video.

Please let’s know your opinion about this posts in the comment box below.

Please like our posts, share, and also follow up for more interesting packages.

Janiella (

)