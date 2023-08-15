I Am Not A Keyboard Warrior, If I Am Upset With You I Will Confront You Whenever We Meet, Phyna Says

Reality Star and former winner of the Big Brother Naija Level up season 7 Otabor Josephina Ijeoma popularly known as Phyna has boldly revealed the action she will take once she comes face to face with someone who upset her.

The bold and outspoken lady made this known few minutes ago Twitter, she said

“God know say if I am too angry at a person and con see the person haba, God knows I go confront you I nor go turn keyboard warrior when we are just 2 seconds away from each other, Dey play”

Phyna is a twenty six year old hype woman, brand influencer, tv personality ambassador and entrepreneur from Edo State, Nigeria, she was popular in the house for being energetic.

