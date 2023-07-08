I Am Curious To See If Its A Man That Will Give Me The Kind Of Money I Want To Have – BBNaija’s Lucy Edet

Reality TV personality and Big Brother Naija star, Lucy Edet has emphasized on the kind of money she wants to acquire for herself.

The BBNaija star who also happens to be an entrepreneur, personal chef and CEO of Luciana’s grills took to social media to react as she stated that she is eager to see if the kind of money she wants to acquire will be given to her by a man.

Lucy wrote: “The kind of money I want to have, I am really curious to see if it’s a man that will give it to me.”

The 33 year old single entrepreneur who hails from Cross-river state gained stardom following her participation in the Big Brother Naija show in 2020. She has however established herself moving forward and has also focused on her grill business among other opportunities she ventured into which has also given her a comfortable lifestyle.

