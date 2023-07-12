“I Am Ageless, I Mean I Am A Baby Girl For Life” Mercy Aigbe Says As She Shares New Photos

Mercy Aigbe Hajiya Meena popularly known and called Mercy Aigbe, a popular Nigerian actress has thrilled many of her followers on Instagram with new photos of herself. In the photos she shared, she was see on a long sleeved gown outfit which enhanced her beauty undoubtedly. She matched it up with a red head tie which complemented to the beauty of the beauty of the outfit. She applied neatly done make up and was also seen on silver accessories.

Even as she shared the photos, she never failed to accompany the photos with a write up as she said, “Wait oh so like this, like this i get 22 year old pikin. Nothing anyone can tell me, am AGELESS I mean, am a BABY GEH for life.”

Many fans, on seeing the photos, reacted as they made their feelings known. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

What are your thoughts and feelings concerning the photos? Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more as we will be expecting your feed back on this.

Bettyentertainment (

)