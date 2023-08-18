I Almost Committed Suicide When A Doctor Told My Mum That I’m Suffering From Stunted Growth-Ikedieze

In a recent interview in a video (Watch The Full Video) with media personality Chude, popular Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze shared the challenges he faced after being diagnosed with stunted growth by a doctor. He revealed that he had contemplated suicide upon learning about his condition.

Ikedeze acknowledged that he had considered jumping off the third mainland bridge due to the intense low self-esteem he experienced. He highlighted his partnership with colleague Osita Iheme, indicating that both were determined to succeed as movie partners despite the unusual attention they received due to their heights.

During the interview, Ikedieze said, “I came close to suicide when a doctor informed my mother about my stunted growth. The thought of ending it all by leaping from the third mainland bridge crossed my mind. When I connected with Osita, people would regard us due to our heights, but our shared determination to thrive in Nollywood led to our success.”

Chinedu Ikedieze has gained recognition in the Nollywood film industry for his remarkable talent, contributing to his increased popularity among his peers.

