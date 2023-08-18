I Almost Committed Suicide When A Doctor Told My Mom That I Was Suffering From Stunted Growth” Chinedu Ikedieze

Popular Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, has used his new interview with media personality Chude to reveal the things he was close to doing after he was diagnosed with stunted growth by a doctor. He made it known that he almost committed suicide when a doctor told his mother that he was suffering from stunted growth.

He disclosed that at some point he even thought of jumping off the third mainland bridge because of the low self-esteem he felt. He stated that he met his colleague, Osita Iheme, and the two of them were determined to make it together as movie partners, and that people used to look at them in an unusual way because of their heights.

In his statement during the interview, he said, “I almost commit suicide when a doctor told my mom that I was suffering from stunted growth. I even thought of ending it all by jumping off the third mainland bridge. When I met my partner, Osita, people used to look at us in the usual way because of our heights, but we had the determination to be successful together in Nollywood, and everything worked out for us.”

Chinedu Ikedieze has established himself as a well-known figure among his colleagues in the Nollywood movie industry, thanks to his talent, which has helped him achieve more fame.

