Hyzah Levels Up With “Skinny Love”

FAST-rising Nigerian Afro-fusion maverick, Hyzah, is back at the forefront of heart-melding Afrobeats rhythms with a vibrant Afro-RnB record dubbed, “Skinny Love”. The track, which kicks off his music run for the year, is poised to be a catalyst for another enigmatic come-up within the Nigerian music scene. Produced by his longtime collaborator, Ogknsteaks, “Skinny Love” soars as an evergreen love record, stamping Hyzah’s melodic prowess which first got the attention of global stars like Drake, The Game, Russ, Burna Boy, among others.

Laced with gingerly acoustics and sultry percussion, the feel-good record expands the sonic palette of Hyzah’s blooming discography, which kicked off with a faster street pop tempo. It is a stealthy return since his last offering dubbed, “Wine and Colombo”, an infectious duet with US-based rapper Bugus, which was produced by Grammy-nominated act Russ.

Born Isaiah Ademiju Gbenga, Hyzah’s rise has been marked with the most iconic of motivations. After a brief stint with freestyling to strangers, fortune found him in the bustling slums of Lagos. A fated freestyle video made its way to the social media feed of the Canadian music icon, Drake, who gave the 22-year-old singer a lot of invaluable advice and encouragement. He also received a major co-sign from American fashion giants MSCHF.

Hyzah’s enigma, as is expected on his forthcoming EP is a fine blend of conscious lyricism, free-form expression and stellar sonics. His energetic and enthralling cadences, evocative storytelling tradition, and indigenous call-and-response style are all ingredients set to spice up his recipe for longevity in the music industry.

With “Skinny Love”, Hyzah takes slow and sensual loving, to the corridors of harmony, blessing the libraries of music lovers who have heavy appetites for fresh and evergreen finds.

