How Nigerian Movies Contributed to Some Failed Marriages- Ossai Ovie Reveals.

Special assistant to former governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa on Social Media, Ossai Ovie Success has taken to social media to blame the Nollywood industry for being the cause of some dissolved marital unions in the country, as he discloses his reason for putting such blame on the film industry.

Ossai Ovie Success who spoke about such issue through his official Facebook page, opined that Nigerian movies contributed to some failed marriages.

According to him, some marriages that ended are as a result of couples imitating what they have watched in movies, adding that the contents of some Nollywood movies are misleading and married couples need to be careful with what they expect from their spouses.

Ossai Ovie Success finally advised married couples that they should not expect their partners to do every content that they watched in movies.

Here is Ossai Ovie Success’ post below;

