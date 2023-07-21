ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

How Nigerian Movies Contributed to Some Failed Marriages- Ossai Ovie Reveals.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

Special assistant to former governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa on Social Media, Ossai Ovie Success has taken to social media to blame the Nollywood industry for being the cause of some dissolved marital unions in the country, as he discloses his reason for putting such blame on the film industry.

Ossai Ovie Success who spoke about such issue through his official Facebook page, opined that Nigerian movies contributed to some failed marriages.

According to him, some marriages that ended are as a result of couples imitating what they have watched in movies, adding that the contents of some Nollywood movies are misleading and married couples need to be careful with what they expect from their spouses.

Ossai Ovie Success finally advised married couples that they should not expect their partners to do every content that they watched in movies.

Here is Ossai Ovie Success’ post below;

Recall that Ossai Ovie Success had few days ago, joined many Nigerians in marking the birthday of Peter Obi, as he stated that the Labour Party presidential candidate made politics interesting for them and he acknowledges his contribution towards the development of the country.

Goodnewschi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As BBN’s Ifu Ennada Shares New Photos Of Herself In Corset Outfit

7 mins ago

BBNaija Star, Ifu Ennada Shares Beautiful Photos of Herself on IG.

32 mins ago

“Men Literally Do Everything Right, Give Them Your All & They Would Still Mess You Up”-Tboss

45 mins ago

Yahoo Is Not The Way, Many Of Them Cannot Shower And They Can’t Help Their Mother – Frank Edwards

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button