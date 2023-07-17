ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

How My Wife Cried Over A Movie Because Her Favorite Character Was Killed- Apostle Johnson Suleman

The Nigerian Preacher and Founder of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, revealed in recent sermon what transpired when he and his wife was watching a movie.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man noted how his wife started crying while they were watching movie because her favorite character died. He couldn’t understand why she was crying because the movie is scripted and the same person that died is somewhere acting another movie.

Before now, the clergy man urge his member to fill their minds with spiritual things instead of movies that are not real. He told his members how play an audio bible for up to 6 hours whenever he is on a journey

Also, He made a statement that people who love watching movie about love and romance can easily experience heart break in real life. That means that whatever thing you behold you become.

Watch video here( Fast forward to 3 hours, 30 minute of video)

