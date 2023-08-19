ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

How Many Times Do I Have To Say How Grateful I Am For The Platform – Tacha Akide

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Tacha Akide has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public after everyone has been saying that Tacha Akide is not grateful for the Big Brother Naija Show platform, people said that the show made her popular and successful and she’d always disrespecting the platform, Tacha Akide reacted to it and she said that how many times does she have to say how grateful she is for the platform, she said she’s supposed to resume at their office and clean desks and tables daily, and she said that is that what she ought to do.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Tacha Akide, and they reacted to it their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BBN All Stars: “You’re Claiming Loyalty But Yet Toasting Illebaye’s “Man” – Venita Charges At Doyin

12 mins ago

I’m Solid Star’s Brother, Solid Star Has Been Sick And Battling A lot Mentally -Man Alleges

36 mins ago

Music Producer Dami Adenuga Mourns The Reported Death Of Wizkid’s With Past Photo Of Her And Davido

50 mins ago

“Omo It’s Team Doyin For Me Tonight O” – Ex BBN HouseMate, Vee

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button