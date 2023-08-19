How Many Times Do I Have To Say How Grateful I Am For The Platform – Tacha Akide

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Tacha Akide has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public after everyone has been saying that Tacha Akide is not grateful for the Big Brother Naija Show platform, people said that the show made her popular and successful and she’d always disrespecting the platform, Tacha Akide reacted to it and she said that how many times does she have to say how grateful she is for the platform, she said she’s supposed to resume at their office and clean desks and tables daily, and she said that is that what she ought to do.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Tacha Akide, and they reacted to it their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

