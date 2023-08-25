How Do I Get Through To Solid Star’s Family Or Management? That’s My Street Blood -Tonto Dikeh

The popular Nigerian actress turned politician, Tonto Charity Dikeh better known as Tontolet has taken to her social media handle to ask how she can get through to singer Solid Star Family or management.

Tonto Dikeh made this statement on her Instagram page, according to her, she said how do I get through to Solid Star’s Family or management? That’s my street blood. That dude was ready to sacrifice it all for me to do well musically, I was the one not listening to him.

Tonto Dikeh revealed that then Solid star never asked her to pay for all the job he did for her, he never accepted a gift from her not even a hug, he is Such a selfless human. Tonto Dikeh added that he is hurting that Solid Star has strong people, but he is roaming outside the street.

He begged his family or management to show her the right direction so he can get through to Solid Star. Tonto Dikeh also appreciated Solid Star for the times he came through for her.

Recall that done says ago, Solid Star’s brother openly revealed that Solid star is suffering from alleged mental disorder and am alleged short clip of him showed moment he was screaming and walking down the road barefooted. What are your thoughts on this?

Gist_Plug (

)