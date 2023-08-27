How Davido, Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Set the Stage for Young Artistes to be Internationally Recognized.

Upcoming artistes in the Nigerian music industry are now being acknowledged internationally, following how the likes of legendary afro beat singers, Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage were able to create the pathway for them to receive such acknowledgement on the international scene.

While we will continue to thank the likes of late Fela Kuti, Charly Boy, late Osita Osadebe, late Oliver De Coque and several others for making sure that the music industry remained alive up until this moment, we will not dispute the fact that several noticeable changes have taken place in such industry over time.

One of such changes that have taken place in the industry is the high rate of international recognition that both veteran and young artistes now have, all thanks to the contributions of some music stars like Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

Nigerian artistes, Wizkid and Tems performing their song at the Essence Festival.

The songs of Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have gone across the different countries of the world, which have made them to receive several awards and also perform on different arenas around the world since their rise to fame.

However, these artistes never built a fence around themselves while achieving such feats, as they were able to collaborate with some of the young artistes in the music industry like Arya Starr, Zlatan, Spyro, Fave, Tems, Pheelz, Young John, Joeboy, The Cavemen, Bella Shmurda, Asake and several others in making sure that their voices are also heard beyond the shores of the country.

Also one can never forget how Wizkid became the first Nigerian artiste to sell out the London O2 arena in May 2018 when he had his Afrorepublik concert. The legendary singer in such concert gave the likes of Rema, Skepta and even Burna Boy an opportunity to perform their songs, placing them as the next generation of music stars.

Singers, Tiwa Savage and Asake performing their songs at the O2 Arena in London.

Davido and Tiwa Savage have also performed in different arenas of the world, including the London O2 Arena, Madison Square Garden and the Union 1 Arena in Chicago, were they continue to invite young artistes like Rema, Victony, Spyro, Tems, Lojay, Oxlade, Zlatan, Seyivibes, Fave, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay and several others to perform with them.

Such opportunities given to these young artistes have in turn, inspired many of them to perform in some of the biggest stages of the world and also break several records over time as witnessed in the cases of Rema, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, Burna Boy and Asake.

Music stars, Davido and Zlatan in a song together.

Indeed Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are pacesetters in the music industry and many singers in the Nigerian music industry cannot talk about their level of international recognition and success stories without mentioning them.

And so, while we thank these legendary singers for their continuous impacts on the music industry, we pray that God will continue to strengthen and inspire them to do more for the upcoming generation of music stars.

Goodnewschi (

)