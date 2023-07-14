Hoodlums ruined Bella Shmurda and Poco lee show in (LASU) Campus.

Suspected cultists, according to reports, thwarted the “Homecoming” event of Lagos State University (LASU) alumnus and popular dancer Pascal Odinaka, aka Poco Lee, which took place on Thursday at the Lagos State University Campus (LASU).

According to reports, gang members rushed into the arena at the middle when the concert was going on.

Pictures and videos from the event that were published on social media indicated that several people were wounded in the assault.

Bella Shmurda, a popular musician and LASU graduate, was claimed to be one of the casualties.

Poco Lee, the host, was shown wailing about the situation in another clip.

“What’s going on?” he could be heard wondering in the video. How will they [guest artists] return the following time?

“It doesn’t make sense.” All of the artists I assured you were present. But these hoodlums aren’t listening.”

