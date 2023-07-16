Hip hop was left in the hands of mad men – Blaqbonez says as he steps out with Odumodublvck

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Rapper, Singer and Songwriter, Emeka Akumefule known professionally as Blaqbonez took to social media to dish out a lovely video of himself having a good time alongside his colleague, Odumodublvck.

The talented rapper shared the video on his Official Instagram Page today being Saturday the 15th day of June, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Hip Hop was left in the hands of mad men”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Blaqbonez could be clearly spotted vibing to his newly released hit single “Like Ice Spice” alongside Odumodublvck and it’s absolutely amazing seeing them both together.

Blaqbonez is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after he was signed to Chocolate City and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

Ever since he emerged, he has been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Back In Uni, Breaking The Yorke Of Love, Good Boy, Bling, Okwaraji, Commander, Fake Nikes, Young Preacher, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)