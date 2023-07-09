“Hey Ladies, Sleeping With Men For Money Is Now Old Fashioned, Don’t Do It” – Lizzy Gold Says

Nigerian actress Lizzy Gold’s statement urging women to refrain from engaging in transactional relationships with men for financial gain has sparked a significant reaction among fans. Her words, “Hey ladies, sleeping with men for money is now old fashioned. Don’t do it. There are lots of ways to make money legitimately. You can even make money from social media platforms,” resonate deeply with individuals seeking empowerment and financial independence.

Fans have lauded Lizzy Gold for challenging societal norms and encouraging women to explore alternative avenues for financial stability. Her message aligns with the ongoing global movement advocating for women’s rights and gender equality. By promoting legitimate means of making money, particularly through social media platforms, she highlights the democratization of entrepreneurship in the digital age. Fans appreciate her emphasis on skills, talents, and creativity, recognizing that women have the ability to build successful careers and businesses without compromising their integrity.

Lizzy Gold’s statement serves as a beacon of inspiration for fans who may have felt trapped by limited options in the past. Her words embolden women to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams fearlessly. Many fans have expressed their gratitude for her empowering message, as it provides them with hope, encouragement, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Latest5 (

)