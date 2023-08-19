Here’s The Truth, Kiddwaya Was Never Part Of The Act We All Just Watched – Kiddwaya’s Social Media Handler

In a recent turn of events within the Big Brother Naija house, an explosive controversy has erupted, casting a shadow over the interactions of the contestants. The situation, as reported by BBN star Kiddwaya’s handler, involves the troubling incident of Ike’s strike due to provocative behavior and the vandalism of Ilebaye’s property.

On the morning of August 18, Ike allegedly conspired with his fellow housemates Pere and Seyi to provoke Ilebaye, a contestant who already holds two strikes. The motive behind this strategy was apparently to instigate a reaction from her, potentially leading to her disqualification. The incident escalated as Ike reportedly disposed of her belongings in the toilet and bathroom area.

Amidst this tumultuous atmosphere, Kiddwaya’s name has surfaced in connection to the incident. However, his handler has come forward to clarify his innocence. According to the post, Kiddwaya was not involved in the act or its execution. Instead, he had engaged in a separate conversation with the group to discuss MONIEPOINT. He retired to bed after a pool party and woke up to the unfolding situation.

Kiddwaya’s handler asserts that Kiddwaya is not a bully and holds no selfish intentions. Describing him as an extraordinary individual with a heart of gold, the post portrays Kiddwaya as a compassionate man who genuinely cares for those around him.

As the drama continues to unfold within the Big Brother Naija house, it remains crucial to consider all sides of the story.

