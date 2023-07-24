“”Her Wish Has Been Accomplished” Destiny Etiko Says As She Bonds With A Lovely Child (Photos)

The last hasn’t been heated about Destiny Etiko’s love for children. The well-known actress bonded with a beautiful child and posted the special moment on Instagram a few weeks ago. In the caption of her post, she asserted that the child’s wish to see her had eventually been achieved.

Destiny’s decision to bond with the lovely child is due to recent events. It can be recalled that the actress shared a heartwarming video featuring a little girl who denied herself birthday gifts and insisted on seeing her. Sharing new images of herself with the girl, the screen diva affirmed that her wish had been granted.

On several occasions, Nigerian celebrities share their special moments on Instagram just to connect with their fans. Destiny is elated to meet her fan, who happens to be a child, and decided to post the lovely moment on social media. In the caption, she wrote, “Her wish has been accompanied.”

Photos are credited to Instagram.

