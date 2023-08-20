ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Heartbroken For Wizkid On The Loss Of His Beloved Mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun”-Naomi Campbell

International supermodel and friend of Nigerian music sensation Wizkid, Naomi Campbell, took to social media to express her condolences for the recent loss of Wizkid’s beloved mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun. In a heartfelt post, Campbell extended her sympathy and support to Wizkid and his siblings during this trying time.

Naomi acknowledged the indomitable strength of mothers and how they play an irreplaceable role in shaping their children’s lives. She highlighted the evident bond between Wizkid and his mother, a connection that’s been beautifully echoed through his music and stories. The supermodel’s words were a poignant recognition of the significant influence Wizkid’s mother had on his life and career.

Naomi’s post radiated warmth and compassion, encapsulating the shared sentiments of fans, friends, and the entire music community. Her message of love, unity, and remembrance resonated deeply, as she invoked prayers for the peaceful repose of Wizkid’s mother and the continued celebration of her legacy through the enduring strength of family bonds.

