“Heal Before Having Kids” Mercy Johnson Says As She Bonds With Her Beautiful Daughter (Photos)

It’s quite interesting to behold a mother bonding with her child in a special way. Actress Mercy Johnson Okojie bonded with her lovely daughter and posted the special moment on the internet. While sharing the pictures, the award-winning actress advised that one should heal before giving birth to children.

Oftentimes, parents transfer their aggression to their children as a result of failed relationships. This goes a long way toward affecting the child’s upbringing. For Mercy, it’s important to get healing before giving birth to children. She shared this thought on her Instagram story. She also flaunted images of herself bonding with her beautiful daughter.

Every mother wants her kids to connect with them without apologies. As a matter of fact, parents appreciate it when their children and them share fun times in an atmosphere of affection and hugs. Mercy had a nice time with her daughter and went further to flaunt the images online. In the caption, she wrote, “Heal before having kids.”

Pictures are credited to Instagram.

