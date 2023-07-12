He Will Eat In Jail, Reality star, Vee Fumes At Plumber That Scammed Her

Reality Star and former big brother Naija Lockdown housemate Victoria Adeleye popularly known as Veeiye has called out people giving excuses on behalf of a plumber that scammed her of one hundred and fifty thousand

The beautiful and outspoken lady made it clear that hunger shouldn’t be an excuse for being dubious as she insisted he will be jailed, she said :

“My plumber scammed me and collected 150k for a 20k job and one IDIOT is telling me it’s because that everyone is hungry. He will eat in jail.”

Check out the screenshot below

Vee is a smart twenty five year old British born Nigerian artiste, song writer, influencer and brand ambassador. She was known in the house for her friendship with Laycon and also being in a relationship with Neo.

