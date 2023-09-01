Hausa Actor, Ali Nuhu Meets With Minister Of Art And Culture, Hon. Hannatu Musawa

Ali Nuhu’s Instagram post reveals his meeting with Minister Hannatu Musawa and their shared commitment to working together to promote and advance the art, culture, and creative sector.

Renowned Hausa actor, Ali Nuhu, recently posted on Instagram about his meeting with the newly appointed Minister of Art and Culture, Honorable Hannatu Musawa. In the Instagram post, he shared a photo of himself alongside the minister, highlighting their discussion on matters related to the Ministry of Art and Culture.

This post garnered significant attention from Instagram users, particularly those from the Hausa film industry, Kannywood. The screenshot of his Instagram post provides evidence of this meeting.

In his Instagram caption, Ali Nuhu expressed optimism about the potential for collaboration and progress in the field of art, culture, and the creative industry. He mentioned that there are many opportunities to explore within these domains and that he looks forward to partnering with the minister to advance the industry.

Bubutain (

)