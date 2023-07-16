“Happy Birthday Ayo May God Continue To Bless You, Love You”-Wizkid’s Partner Jada Says

As the More Love Less Ego star, Wizkid, celebrates his 33rd birthday on July 16, 2023, the outpouring of excitement from his dedicated fan base is undeniable. Joining in on the celebration, Jada Pollock, the talented artist’s manager, took to social media to express her heartfelt wishes for the music icon’s special day. Accompanied by a lovely photo capturing a beautiful moment shared between them, Jada’s comment added an extra layer of warmth to the occasion.

“Happy Birthday Ayo! May God continue to bless you! Love You,” Jada lovingly wrote, demonstrating the deep admiration and affection she holds for the renowned musician. The intimate snapshot shared alongside her words serves as a testament to their close bond and the incredible journey they have embarked on together.

Jada’s heartfelt message and the captivating image have not only touched the hearts of fans but have also garnered immense attention from the media. Their professional relationship, combined with their genuine connection, has been a significant factor in Wizkid’s continued success and growth as an artist.

As Wizkid basks in the joy of another year, surrounded by the love and support of his fans and well-wishers, Jada’s heartfelt tribute stands as a reminder of the strong team behind the scenes, propelling him to even greater heights.

