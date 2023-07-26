“Happy 1st birthday to my womb opener” – Actress Yetunde Barnabas Celebrates daughter’s birthday

The popular Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas has taken to her social media account to celebrate her daughter, Gemma who clocked a new age today. She shared cute pictures of her and showered love and praises on her to mark her 1st birthday today.

While celebrating her on her official Instagram page, she wrote “Happy 1st birthday to my womb opener, my precious and rare gem”. She said she is blessed to have her as a baby, she prayed for her that she will continue to grow in wisdom, knowledge and understanding.

Many people have gone to social media to wish Gemma well, some wished her longlife and good health while others said she is very beautiful.

Yetunde Barnabas is an award winning actress who is doing well for herself, she has achieved a lot for herself in the movie industry. She is currently making waves in the entertainment industry.

A very happy birthday to Gemma, we wish her all the good things in life.

