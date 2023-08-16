ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Guinness world record holder Hilda Baci wishes her mother happy birthday

Few minutes ago, Guinness world record holder Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci shares incredible photos of her mother as she wishes her happy birthday. For the photos she shared, she added bulk caption “the angel that brought me into this world my mother, you’re a blessing to me and your many children, you love unconditionally, you support whole hearted, you pray endlessly. I’m proud to call you mum, I love you and happy birthday mummy”.

Hilda Baci is a gorgeous talented Nigerian actress, chef and and the current holder of the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking (Cook-athon) with 93 hours 11 minutes. She’s also one of the social media personality that is thrilling fans currently on Instagram. Hilda Baci always get her fans into excitement whenever she share any photo or video of herself on Instagram. Owing to her career and her cheerful way of interacting with fans, she has gained Instagram followers of 1.9 million Instagram users.

What are your thoughts about Hilda Baci’s post on Instagram? If you have anything you want to say concerning this post, kindly share your opinion in the comment section.

