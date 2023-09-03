ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“God, I Am Grateful”-Singer Davido Says

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

Renowned Nigerian artist, Davido, is basking in an overwhelming sense of gratitude following an unforgettable performance in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Davido, a musical phenomenon known for his chart-topping hits and international acclaim, left concert-goers in awe with a spellbinding show that showcased his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication.

The concert, held in a breathtaking venue nestled in the heart of the UAE, saw fans from diverse backgrounds coming together to revel in the magic of music. Davido delivered an electrifying performance that left the audience spellbound, ensuring that this night would be etched in their memories for years to come.

After the show, the artist took to social media to convey his deep appreciation, simply stating, “God, I’m grateful.” This heartfelt message struck a chord with fans around the world, who have long admired Davido’s down-to-earth nature and strong spiritual connection.

The success of this UAE show reaffirms Davido’s status as a global music sensation, transcending borders and uniting people through the universal language of music. Fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in Davido’s musical journey, eagerly awaiting more moments of gratitude and musical brilliance.

Check out the screenshot of his post from Instagram below.

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Wrote A Song I Loved In My Dream And Recorded The Melody On My Phone – Simi

7 hours ago

Destined Kids Child singer, Rejoice Iwueze welcomes first child with her husband

9 hours ago

Dr Olukoya reveals how some staff told him that he looks like an Igbo man when he went for a visit

11 hours ago

Laide Bakare Flaunts Her Beautiful Daughter And Cute Sons In Adorable Photos Online

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button