God Created Me On A Sunday, I’m A Beautiful & Sweet Lady, Allow Me To Dress Anyhow I Want”Evan Okoro

Nollywood actress, Evan Okoro, has used her new Instagram post to boast about her beauty while also warning her critics to allow her to dress the way she likes. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she made it known that she was created on a Sunday and that she is a beautiful lady.

She also insisted that she was a sweet lady and that people should allow her to dress however she wanted. She disclosed that she has confidence in her own beauty, and people should let her live her life the way it pleases her.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “God created me on a Sunday, I’m a beautiful and sweet lady, allow me to dress anyhow I want. I have confidence in my own beauty, let me live my life the way it pleases me.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

