“Give Them 3 Months They Said, 1 Year Down And I Keep Loving You Every day” Nkechi Blessing Says

Yoruba movie actress, Nkechi Blessing, has used her latest Instagram post to reveal what people usually say about her and her boyfriend, while also stating how long they have been together. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she made it known to people that she would break up with her boyfriend three months into the relationship.

She disclosed that her relationship with her boyfriend has been going on for more than a year and that she keeps loving him every day. She is someone who has kept her relationship open, as she always shares pictures of her boyfriend on social media.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “Give them three months, they said; one year down, and I keep loving you every day.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

