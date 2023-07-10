ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Give Them 3 Months They Said, 1 Year Down And I Keep Loving You Every day” Nkechi Blessing Says

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

Yoruba movie actress, Nkechi Blessing, has used her latest Instagram post to reveal what people usually say about her and her boyfriend, while also stating how long they have been together. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she made it known to people that she would break up with her boyfriend three months into the relationship.

She disclosed that her relationship with her boyfriend has been going on for more than a year and that she keeps loving him every day. She is someone who has kept her relationship open, as she always shares pictures of her boyfriend on social media.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “Give them three months, they said; one year down, and I keep loving you every day.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Destiny Etiko, Yvonne Jegede, Others React As Nkechi Blessing Shares Lovely Photos With Her Man

6 hours ago

“I Have The Best Fans, They’re Really Family To Me, And They Mean It” – Afrobeats Superstar, Simi

7 hours ago

Popular Yoruba Actor, Lalude Shares Lovely Photos With His Beautiful Wife To Celebrate Her Birthday

9 hours ago

Ex BBN HouseMate, Phyna Receives Award At The Trend Up Award Ceremony

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button