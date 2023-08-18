Funso Adeolu Celebrates His Handsome Lookalike Son On His Birthday With Adorable Photos

Popular Nollywood Yoruba actor, Funso Adeolu shared adorable pictures of his handsome son on Instagram page to celebrate his birthday today, August 18, 2023 as he turned a year older. He is really looking very much alike his father. I wish him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day. The celebrant was seen in the lovely pictures very excited with beautiful smiles in his face, as he posed for the camera in styles.

The talented Nollywood actor, Funso Adeolu captioned the pictures,” it’s my son’s birthday, Akorede. May you be a light that shines and bring Joy to the world. I celebrate you my son. Happy birthday”.

Funso Adeolu is a well known Nollywood actor, Filmmaker, Movie producer, Director, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with a lot of followers on his page. He is rated one of the most popular and highly talented actors, who knows how to act and interpret roles excellently well. He has starred in several Yoruba films.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

