Fuji Singer, Alabi Pasuma Celebrates Daddy Showkey On His Birthday

Popular Fuji Musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has celebrated his colleague, John Odafe Asiemo professionally known as Daddy Showkey in his birthday today, August 4, 2023. He took to his Instagram page to share adorable pictures of him to celebrate his birthday as he turned a year older. I wish him a happy birthday and God bless his new age. He wrote: Happy birthday to you my long time friend, John Asiemo. He prayed age gracefully in good health and happiness.

John Odafe Asiemo also known as Daddy Showkey is a Popular Nigerian Musical icon, Entrepreneur, Music producer, Loving father, Husband, and Brand influencer with about 467,000 followers on his page. He was born on August 4, some years ago. Daddy Showkey haik’s from Olomoro Kingdom in Isoko Local Government of Delta State, Nigeria. He’s well known for his Galala style of music and his genre of music called Ghetto dance. He has released several singles and albums in Nigeria.

Fans , and followers have also sent their birthday wishes to him online.

