Frodd Reveals His Pregnant Wife Encouraged Him To Go For BBNaija Despite What People Were Saying

Reality TV Star and housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Frodd has disclosed that his pregnant wife encouraged him to participate in the show even though he was reluctant initially because of how the public will judge him for leaving his pregnant wife behind to participate in the show. He made this known while discussing with some fellow housemates.

Frodd narrated how people’s opinions on social media discouraged him initially, but his wife was bent on him going as she told him she has already given him the go ahead to be on the show. However, on a second thought, the reality TV star stated that he saw reasons with her and eventually decided to go for the show since he already has his partner’s permission.

See video

Frodd’s wife was seen all excited when he was initially welcomed into the BBNaija show during the premier on the 23rd of July.

