Frank Edwards Narrates How Poverty Made Him Produce 10 Songs For ₦1500

Have you ever taken on a stressful job where you were paid peanuts just because you were poor and you needed the money? Gospel artist, Frank Edwards, has shared an experience like this during his early days.

On his official Facebook page, the musician shared that someone offered to pay him only ₦1500 to produce 10 songs for him, and because he had no money, he agreed to undertake the task.

According to him, the man paid him the money immediately, and after he had eaten for the day, he finally realised how enormous the task would-be, and how cheap the money he agreed to collect was.

“I remember years ago as a young producer, I agreed and collected ₦1500 to produce 10 songs for someone because I had been broke for almost a month before he came,” he wrote. “Poverty is not for anyone,” the singer concluded.

What are your the thoughts on this? Share them in the comments. Be blessed.

