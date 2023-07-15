Former VP’s Daughter, Kiki Osinbajo Shares Adorable Photos Of Parents As She Marks Mom’s Birthday

Former vice president’s daughter, fashion entrepreneur, and skincare expert, Kiki Osinbajo has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of her parents as she celebrates her mother’s birthday.

In these adorable photos, her father and mother shared adorable couple moments.

Olukonyinsola dropped love emojis and gushed over her mother. She affirmed that she loves her always and forever.

Her caption reads, “Happy Birthday mama bear. I love you forever and always mama”.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent shout-outs and compliments wishing her a happy birthday.

Mrs. Oludolapo Osinbajo is a global ambassador, a woman of virtue, a preacher of the word of God, and an entrepreneur who lives handcrafting jobs and gardening. Over the years as the former second woman of the Republic of Nigeria, she has made an impact thereby implementing change for the betterment of society.

Happy Birthday to her.

