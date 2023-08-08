Former BBNaija star Anita Singh stirs reactions as she shares new stunning photos on Instagram

Few minutes ago, former BBNaija star Anita Singh stirs reactions as she shares new outstanding photos of herself on Instagram. For the photos she shared, she added caption “dinner is better when we eat together”.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Anita Singh famously known as Nini is a gorgeous talented Nigerian reality TV star, model, entrepreneur and brand influencer. Currently on Instagram, she’s one of the social media personality that is thrilling fans. Anita Singh always get her fans into excitement whenever she share any photo or video of herself on Instagram. Owing to her career and stylish way of dressing that always thrill fans, she has earned Instagram followers of 1 million Instagram users.

However, different reactions were triggered by fans in the comment section. Some of the fans were so excited to the extent of even reacting with lovely words and charming emojis. Below is a screenshot showing fans reactions on Anita Singh’s post on Instagram.

Instagram Screenshot Photo

DannyEvolution (

)