Former BBN Star, Tacha Stirs Reactions With New Photos Of Herself In Corset Outfit To A Show

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tacha, has used her new Instagram post to show off her outfit on a radio show. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, in which she dressed up in a gorgeous outfit at the show. Many of her fans who saw the post could not help but react as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

In her latest post, she showed up in a braided blonde hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She appeared in a corset outfit that looked good on her. She put on a sunshade and high heels as she took the pictures in a standing position.

She captioned her post by saying, “We painted Lagos red yesterday on the big Friday show.” This caption and her pictures caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

If the comments and reactions on her post are anything to go by, it is safe to say that her fans were impressed with her outfit, as they reacted positively to it, while others who admired her hairdo also reacted positively to it.

