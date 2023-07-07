Former BBN Star, Lilo Aderogba Causes Reactions With New Photos Of Herself In Bikini

Former Big Brother Naija participant, Lilo Aderogba has used her most recent Instagram post to share new photos of herself from her outing. She is someone who loves to go out to enjoy herself, and she has done it again by going to the pool to enjoy herself. Many of her fans who came across the post could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

In her new post, she showed up in a swimwear outfit that looked good on her. She came up with her natural face without makeup. She appeared in a braided hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on a sunshade and slippers as she took the pictures by the poolside.

She captioned her post by saying, “Made for the soft life. Who is going to teach me to become a pro swimmer?” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans as they reacted to them.

If the comments and reactions on her post are anything to go by, it is safe to say that her fans were impressed to see her having a good time on her outing, as they reacted positively to her new post.

