Former BBN Star, Kim Oprah Causes Reactions With New Photos Of Herself In Crochet Outfit

Kim Oprah, who happens to be one of the former contestants of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, has used her new Instagram post to share new photos of herself from her outing. She is someone who loves to go out to have some fun, and she did it again by going to the pool to enjoy herself. Some of the people who came across the post could not hold their nerves as they made their feelings known towards her recent post.

This time, she showed up in a crochet outfit that looked good on her. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a stunning hairdo that enhanced her beauty.

She captioned her post by saying, “If lost, return to the Maldives.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans as they reacted to them.

Judging by the comments and reactions on her post, it is obvious that her fans were impressed to see her having a good time on her outing, as they reacted positively on her page.

