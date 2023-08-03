For you grace and numerous blessings, I say thank you lord – Yul says as he steps out with his wife

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actor, Producer and Director, Yul Edochie took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself alongside his second wife, Judy Austin having a good time.

Yul shared the photo on his Official Instagram Page today being Thursday the 3rd day of August, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “For you grace and numerous blessings, I say thank you lord”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers.

In the above photo, the talented actor could be clearly spotted alongside his second wife, Judy Austin in the car and he wore a lovely smile which gave him a completely different appearance.

Recall that few months ago, The whole country was thrown into deep shock when Yul publicly came out to announce that he will be taking in Judy Austin as his second wife, he also revealed that they both have a son together during that period aswell. Ever since the two love birds tied the knot, they have been disturbing the social media space with love up photos and videos of themselves despite the criticism that they are receiving from the general public. Their love seems to be waxing stronger as the day goes by and their not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Yul Edochie is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Movie Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the country.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

