Fizo Fizo Releases New Single ‘Forever’ : Listen

Gruv Guru Records X Dek-Niyor Entertainment present : Fizo Fizo with his debut single: Forever. Produced by EmmyAce. It’s a twist of Afro meditational Love Song. On this Song Fizo Fizo got his Dad dropping some timeless wisdom.
You can call this a Conscious Song.
It’s a reassuring healer that Nigeria Diverse Vibes are still yet to be discovered.

Fizo Fizo’s upcoming project is mind blowing and his sounds is definitely here to stay.
