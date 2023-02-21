ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Fizo Fizo Releases New Single ‘Forever’ : Listen
Gruv Guru Records X Dek-Niyor Entertainment present : Fizo Fizo with his debut single: Forever. Produced by EmmyAce. It’s a twist of Afro meditational Love Song. On this Song Fizo Fizo got his Dad dropping some timeless wisdom.
You can call this a Conscious Song.
It’s a reassuring healer that Nigeria Diverse Vibes are still yet to be discovered.
Fizo Fizo’s upcoming project is mind blowing and his sounds is definitely here to stay.
