ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Finer Girls Are Easier To Forgive – Ex BBN HouseMate, Deji Morafa

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Deji Morafa has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he said his official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public that finer girls are easier to forgive, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Deji Morafa.

Deji Morafa is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show, he’s also one of the most handsome and good-looking guys from the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show.

Deji Morafa is a fashionista and king of fashion, as he knows how to rock and blend outfits to bring out perfection each time he steps out in public, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Nollywood celebrates veteran actor ‘Baba Agbako’ at 100; SDP will be a source of pride in Ondo — State Chairman assures

24 mins ago

Chief Imo Anokwute Celebrates His Lookalike Brother As He Turns A Year Older Today (Pictures)

50 mins ago

Video: “All I see is Big wizzy smile” – Adorable video of Wizkid’s children dancing to viral Amapiano song melts

1 hour ago

Video: Olamide reaches out to artist who drew amazing artwork of his family

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button