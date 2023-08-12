ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Few Hours To My Birthday” Actress Destiny Etiko Says As She Shares A Special Moment (Photos)

Destiny Etiko is elated to share a lovely moment on social media just a few hours before her birthday. The beautiful actress, who is also known as Drama Doll, went further to announce that she will celebrate her new age in a matter of hours. This happens when a woman is enjoying every moment of her life and can’t disguise it.

A birthday celebration is one of the best moments in one’s life. In keeping with this, Destiny was all smiles to share a special moment and posted it on her official Instagram handle. She went on to assert that it’s only a few hours until her birthday. She is not just excited but also wants to make her special day memorable.

Destiny is someone who doesn’t take anything for granted whenever she wants to mark her birthday. She posted pictures of herself having a good time as she prepares to celebrate her birthday tomorrow. In the caption, the popular actress wrote, “Birthday girl. Few hours to my birthday.”

