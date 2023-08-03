ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Femi Otedola Celebrates His Wife, Nana Otedola Via His Official Twitter Page

1 hour ago

Billionaire Business Man, Femi Otedola has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he celebrates his wife, Nana Otedola his official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public, as she was looking very beautiful and stunning in the picture.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others as they also took to their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others to wish Nana Otedola birthday blessings.

Femi Otedola and Nana Otedola are one of the most popular and successful billionaire business moguls in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, they have four children amongst which is the popular and successful Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, and the popular and successful actress, model, amongst others, Temi Otedola, TolaniBaj Otedola, and Fewa Otedola.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the tweet below;

