Female fan reports Cardi B to the police after she threw her microphone at her during a performance

A female fan reported rapper Cardi B to the police after she threw her microphone at her during a performance in Las Vegas.

The news was shared by Instablog on August 1, 2023.

If you recall, a viral video showed the moment Cardi B was poured a drink by an audience member while performing at a show on Saturday.

The Grammy-winning rapper was seemingly displeased by the fan’s behaviour and threw her microphone at the person from the stage.

According to the source, another video surfaced recently and it showed the female fan saying she was sorry.

In the video, security officials at the venue were seen walking towards the woman and appeared to take her away.

It’s said that the woman went to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to file a report about the incident.

She reportedly said she was struck by the microphone that was thrown from the stage. However, the source didn’t disclose if she stated that she threw a drink first at rapper Cardi B.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvZNcNnsRAA/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

