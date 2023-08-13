Fans reacts to the striking resemblance between Reality Tv Star, Neo and Chelsea Star, Chukwuemeka

Few moments ago, Fans took to social media to react to the striking resemblance between popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Neo Akpofure and Chelsea Star, Carney Chukwuemeka after the Liverpool game.

Recall that few hours ago, Chelsea Football Club locked horns with Liverpool Football Club in their opening game of the 2023/2024 Premier League Campaign, and Chukwuemeka was instrumental in the game as he dominated the midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher.

After the match, fans took to social media to reacts to the player’s striking resemblance with Big Brother Naija Star, Neo with some suggesting that maybe they both came from the same family.

In the above photo, you could clearly see Chukwuemeka on the right while Neo could be spotted on the left and when you look closely, you would discover that they both looks so much alike. Their skin color is the same as well as their body structure and hairstyles.

Although we don’t really know the family background of the two stars but they absolutely looks like brothers. Carney Chukwuemeka is an English Professional Footballer who plays for Chelsea Football Club, he joined the blues from Aston Villa last year and ever since then, he has been absolutely amazing.

Neo Akpofure on the other hand is a popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, he came into prominence some couple of years back after participating in the Big Brother Naija Reality Tv Show. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)