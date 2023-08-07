ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans Reactions As Nollywood Actress, Uchenna Nnanna Drops Loved Up Photos With Husband Online

As Uchenna Nnanna Maduka shared romantic photos of herself and her husband on Instagram, her lovely fans and followers reactions over the Nollywood actress. Along with her husband and charming kids, the stunning actress has been on vacation in Barcelona, Spain. She could be seen in the gorgeous photos kissing, hugging, and spending quality time with her kids as they posed for the camera in various poses. Uchenna Nnanna just wed her charming husband, with whom she has been living a happy marriage.

She is a multiple award-winning director, Nollywood actress, entrepreneur, mother, wife, and movie producer, as well as a brand ambassador and influencer. For her parts in Nollywood movies, Uchenna is highly recognized. She is an actor with exceptional acting and role-interpreting skills. She is incredibly talented and gifted. She’s appeared in various movies. 

Checkout some Fan’s reactions below.

What is your opinion about this article? Write it down in the comments section.

