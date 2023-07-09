Fans React As Stan Nze Shares Beautiful Moments With Wife In New York

Popular actor and filmmaker, Stan Nze has taken to his official social media handle to share lovely moments with his wife as they go on vacation in New York, the US. In the video, they were spotted displaying affection as they embraced each other. Stan goofed around with his wife and kissed her on the street of New York.

It was such a beautiful moment for the couple. Stan dropped love emojis and called his wife his best friend. Also, he affirmed that they are painting the street of New York blue, red, and white.

This beautiful moment triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

Top celebrities like Lolo, Onyi Alex, Linda Osifo, Ruby Ojiakor, Bryan Emmanuel, Michelle Dede, and Monica Friday sent love and fire emojis.

A fan said, “I tap into this beautiful union. No more disappointments in my life”.

