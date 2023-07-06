Fans React As Sonia Ibrahim Shares Adorable Photos In US

Popular actress and Juliet Ibrahim’s younger sister, Sonia Ibrahim has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself in the Virginia, US. The deletable actress stuns in a hoodie outfit as she shows off her backside. She noted that nothing is too early or too late, adding that what is divinely meant for one can’t be rushed, delayed or taken away.

Her caption reads, “Nothing is ever too early or too late. What is divinely meant for you can’t be rushed, delayed or taken away”.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as social media users gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her.

A fan said, “It’s the back view of for me”. Another fan said, “You are worth my time on Instagram, a beautiful sunshine”.

Sonia Ibrahim is a psychologist, actress, writer, model, speaker, entrepreneur, brand ambassador and brand influencer with over 130,000 Instagram followers.

