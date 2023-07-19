ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans React As Oshe Omobanke Shares Photos Of Himself And US Passport

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 32 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read

Popular Yoruba actor and entrepreneur, Soji Taiwo has taken to his official social media handle to share adorable photos of himself and his US passport as he lands safely in his second home.

Omobanke flaunts his international passport online and said it’s always a trip that begins with the Lord. He added that he’s grateful forever.

His caption reads, “It’s always a trip that begins with the Lord. I’m forever grateful”.

These lovely photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent congratulatory messages. Also, they thanked God for his safe arrival in the US. Top celebrities like Bimbo Thomas and Officer Woos sent love emojis.

Oshe Omobanke holds an American passport and has been a US citizen for over 5 years. He’s a successful businessman and a talented actor. A few years ago, he established a gas station in Lagos.

Soji Taiwo is blessed with two children that live and work in the US.

EssienAkpan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 32 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Timi Dakolo Shares Lovely Moments With His Wife As She Bags A Masters Degree In The UK (Photos)

9 mins ago

“I’m the Luckiest girl in the world” – Temi Otedola Celebrates her fiance, Mr Eazi on his birthday

58 mins ago

“I Need 100 Million Naira For Now And Half of My Problems Will Be Solved”-Nkechi Blessing

1 hour ago

Anybody That Doesn’t Have Money Should Not Associate With Me, My Price Has Gone Up -Says Bobrisky

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button