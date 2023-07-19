Fans React As Oshe Omobanke Shares Photos Of Himself And US Passport

Popular Yoruba actor and entrepreneur, Soji Taiwo has taken to his official social media handle to share adorable photos of himself and his US passport as he lands safely in his second home.

Omobanke flaunts his international passport online and said it’s always a trip that begins with the Lord. He added that he’s grateful forever.

His caption reads, “It’s always a trip that begins with the Lord. I’m forever grateful”.

These lovely photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent congratulatory messages. Also, they thanked God for his safe arrival in the US. Top celebrities like Bimbo Thomas and Officer Woos sent love emojis.

Oshe Omobanke holds an American passport and has been a US citizen for over 5 years. He’s a successful businessman and a talented actor. A few years ago, he established a gas station in Lagos.

Soji Taiwo is blessed with two children that live and work in the US.

EssienAkpan (

)