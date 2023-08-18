ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans react As Mercy Aigbe Shares New Photos Of Herself

Mercy Aigbe Hajiya Meena popularly known and called Mercy Aigbe, a popular Nigerian actress, director, fashionista and businesswoman has generated a lot of reactions from many after sharing new photos of herself on social media. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a nice looking black outfit which made her appear awesome. She was also seen on a small but nice looking black colored hand bag which complemented the outfit’s beauty.

Many persons who saw the photos reacted as they expressed their feelings concerning her looks on the outfit.

“How will one not love Islam like this?” one fan said as she reacted expressing her feelings.

Many others reacted. Some screenshots are shown below.

If the comments are anything to go by, it is safe to say that all her fans who reacted were impressed as they all reacted positively.

