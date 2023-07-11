ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans React As Lizzygold Onuwaje Drops New Photos

Popular actress and ex-beauty Queen, Lizzygold Onuwaje has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself. The delectable actress rocked a 2-piece outfit as she flaunts her braid hairstyle.

Lizzygold strikes adorable poses for the camera and shows off her beauty. She dropped love emojis and said if it’s not “ghen-ghen” don’t put your body.

Fans and celebrities couldn’t help but gush over her new look as they dropped lovely remarks. Actress, Christabel Egbenya dropped love emojis.

A fan said she’s special, beautiful, and legit. A fan asked where she got her beauty from, adding that she’s so sweet and that she’s a true definition of beauty.

Another fan said, “I don’t even know what to write. But you are from Delta right? Success has come to stay with you”.

Lizzygold Onuwaje aka “Ghen Ghen” baby is a single mother of two children and is in her late 30s.

