Fans React As Ejine Okoroafor Shows Off Beauty In New Video

Popular actress and entrepreneur, Ejine Okoroafor has taken to her official social media handle to share a lovely video of herself. The dark-skinned actress was spotted showing off her beauty in a transparent black outfit.

Ejine said, “Who said the beautiful ones aren’t born yet”. These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her.

Top celebrities like Mary Igwe, Uche Ogbodo, Treasure Daniel, Chita Agwu Johnson, Benedict Johnson, and Kevin Uvo sent love emojis.

A fan said, “It’s well. This beauty is beautifying us”. Another fan said, “Devil’s hand is not in this creature, it was God that mold this”.

Ejine Okoroafor is a renowned actress, model, filmmaker, and entrepreneur. She rose to fame after appearing in a reality TV show some years ago. Recently, she has not been active in movies. Ejine has been shuttling between Nigeria, the UK, the US, and Turkey for business and leisure.

She’s doing well for herself as a businesswoman.

